For those with hand or wrist limitations, or issues with grip strength and mobility, holding a cup is a challenge. It takes effort to hold the cup securely to prevent spills, which could just lead to joint pains. The ErgoCup by Ergo-Ware alleviates this problem with its curved shape designed for comfort and safe holding position.

Designer Gerald Haessig sought for better cup ergonomics following a personal experience with hand pain. His experience led to further reflection about the need for more human-centered design on kitchenware, which then led to the creation of this aptly-named cup.

The ErgoCup calls for minimal hand grip thanks to a design that naturally fits the contours of the hand. It curves over the back of the hand with the fingers wrapped around the body of the cup. It naturally hangs from the hand to ensure fingers, wrists, and hand stay in a neutral and relaxed position to reduce strain and promote joint protection during use.

Moreover, the wide mouth helps those with limited neck mobility as it allows for easier drinking. The curved bowl shape slows down the flow of liquid, while the slight lip on the hedge minimizes spills for better drinking control.

The ErgoCup is also double-walled to make it durable and safe to hold even with hot contents. It ensures that the exterior doesn’t become too hot to handle, which is great for those who cup the vessel in their hands. Two of the vessel designs feature an open-ended handle that allow more freedom and comfort for the hand and wrist. Meanwhile, the other two designs integrate a flange concept for added support for the thumb and hand to lift against. The use of both designs further enhances comfort and stability to reduce joint pressure and enable minimal grip effort.

Images courtesy of Ergo-Ware