Hailed as The Great Outdoors (TGO) Magazine’s Footwear of the year 2020 means the ROCLITE PRO G 400 GORE-TEX is one badass boot. Outperforming a heavy-hitting lineup from competing brands is no easy feat. It looks like Inov-8 wants to bag the trophy again this year with the help of upgrades to please discerning adventure-seekers out there.

Among the hallmarks that define an exceptional hiking boot include waterproofing, traction, protection, comfort, and durability. It’s no surprise that Inov-8 ensures the 2021 ROCLITE PRO G 400 GORE-TEX checks all those boxes. Tackling treacherous terrain and withstanding exposure to the elements is a grueling test not many can overcome.

Thankfully, the ROCLITE PRO G 400 GORE-TEX is as tough as it gets. It may have a chunky profile, but the choice of materials that go into its construction is deceptively lightweight at only about 14 ounces. Inov-8 goes for a mid-top configuration here, which provides a great balance between stability and range of motion.

The synthetic fabric upper also receives Schoeller ceramic coating. This makes the surfaces resistant to abrasions when it hits sharp or rough surfaces. Then the GORE-TEX lining keeps water out. Moreover, the hexagonal patterns look mesmerizing – adding contrast to what may have been just a pure blackout colorway.

The closure starts off with regular eyelets for the first three pairs and switches to lace hooks for the top two. Meanwhile, the rubberized toe rand of the ROCLITE PRO G 400 GORE-TEX negates accidental frontal impacts.

Then there’s the EVA midsole and the flexible META-PLATE PRO as an underfoot shield that extends to the heel for support. Much like Inov-8’s trail running shoes, the ROCLITE PRO G 400 GORE-TEX is equipped with an improved Graphene-Grip rubber outsole.

Images courtesy of Inov-8