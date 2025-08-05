As Android OEMs aggressively market their respective flagship models in 2025, it makes us wonder if any awesome mid-range or entry-level options might have flown under the radar. Probably due to Nothing’s recent launch of the Phone (3) and Headphone (1), consumers quickly forgot about the CMF Phone 2 Pro. We believe it deserves a bit more recognition.

Apart from the brand’s high-end offerings, many believe the reveal and subsequent release of the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro were also underlying factors. Nonetheless, it’s safe to say the CMF Phone 2 Pro could deliver the best bang for the buck when it comes to budget-friendly SKUs. Here are some of the notable selling points to consider.

Firstly, for its price point, the device boasts a striking design. Despite the modest choice of materials for its construction, the smartphone exudes a premium vibe. Its rear gives off a futuristic motif but with a twist over its predecessor. Instead of a removable back panel, it relies on a optional cover system.

This modular platform allows owners to attach accessories such as camera lenses, kickstand, lanyard, wallet, and more. The CMF Phone 2 Pro measures 164 mm x 78 mm x 7.8 mm and tips the scales at about 6.53 ounces. Nothing equips the handset with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G and 8 GB of RAM.

Internal storage is available in 128 GB or 256 GB and is expandable up to 2 TB via a microSD card slot. Meanwhile, battery capacity is at 5,000 mAh with support for 33W fast-charging speeds. The CMF Phone 2 Pro features a primary camera setup with a 50 MP main, a 50 MP telephoto, and an 8 MP ultra-wide.

Images courtesy of Nothing