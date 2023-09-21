Infinix is a relatively new Android OEM in a rapidly growing smartphone market, but unlike others before it, the brand managed to gain a foothold. Since 2013, the manufacturer has pumped out budget-friendly devices across various segments, but the lineup now includes mid-range to premium devices. For its NOTE 30 VIP Racing Edition, we have a tie-in with BMW Designworks.

If this seems familiar, that’s because the German marque previously partnered with IQOO for models. Similar to other automotive-themed smartphones before, the price point put a lot of people on the fence unless they are die-hard BMW fans. As for its collaboration with Infinix, it’s supposedly more accessible for consumers.

From the packaging, it’s clear that this is a bang-for-the-buck version with more perks in tow. Surprisingly, there’s talk that it will only cost about $315 at launch. This should entice Android users who’ve always wanted to give Infinix a shot. The NOTE 30 VIP Racing Edition makes is brimming with value.

A carbon-fiber print adorns the boxes along the iconic colored stripes to denote BMW’s high-performance M division. The bundle includes the NOTE 30 VIP Racing Edition, a 50W fast-charging wireless puck, and a pair of TWS earbuds. These bonus items make it an attractive option that won’t drain your wallet.

Its 6.67” FHD+ AMOLED screen supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz and is flat. The frame is red, while the rear is adorned with black vegan leather along with three translucent elements that glow when the NOTE 30 VIP Racing Edition is turned on. These are cool aesthetic enhancements that give it a stylish appeal.

Also at the back is the triple camera module, which consists of a 108-megapixel wide-angle, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a 2-megapixel macro. Selfies, on the other hand, are delegated to the front-facing 32-megapixel shooter. Mediatek’s Dimensity 8050 SoC ensures the NOTE 30 VIP Racing Edition can run all the latest apps and games with no issues.

Images courtesy of Infinix