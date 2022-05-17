Recovery wear garments, just like the Incrediwear Knee Sleeve, help when you need knee support during physical activity. These include squatting, lunging, running, and more. They are beneficial because they improve stability, reduce pain, and permit blood circulation. They are useful to athletes, gym buffs, and those who carry a lot of weight on their knees. It is especially advantageous to those with minor injuries as it can reduce swelling.

These functions set the Incrediwear Knee Sleeve apart from compression stockings, which can do more damage than good to your injury. They can cut off blood flow to the impacted area, which means it cannot get the oxygen and other nutrients carried in the blood to help with the healing process. Moreover, compression limits your movements. They are not ideal for all-day wear because they can aggravate the skin and cause blisters or sores.

On the contrary, knee sleeves are safe for all-day use even during bedtime because they don’t limit mobility and promote blood circulation. The Incrediwear Knee Sleeve can be worn pre, during, or post-activity for pain relief and injury prevention. Its stretchy material makes it comfortable to wear, unlike compression stockings that can make you look rigid even while walking.

Accelerates Recovery

There are two types of knee sleeves: Open with a hole in the center where the kneecap fits into and Closed, where a pad stitched surrounds the patella instead of a hole to limit unwanted movements. The Incrediwear Knee Sleeve falls in the latter category.

It accelerates recovery and relieves pain for those suffering from acute or chronic joint injuries and conditions. It is safe to use during and after activity for pain relief and post-activity recovery. You’d have to ditch icing your knees with them on.

As mentioned above, it also increases blood flow and helps optimize the natural healing process for those suffering from minor injuries. The Incrediwear Knee Sleeve helps those suffering from sprains, joint pains, arthritis, tendonitis, and ligament injuries.

Comfortable Fit for All-Day Wear

The Incrediwear Knee Sleeve checks all the prerequisites for the material needed to make a knee comfortable to wear. It is made from a blend of moisture-wicking and breathable materials so you can still go about your daily grind at work, at home, on and off the field, or at the gym without limitations to your movements. Plus, a 3D weave design offers moderate pressure and guarantees effortless comfort 24/7.

The Incrediwear Knee Sleeve boasts great wash-and-wear performance because of its fabric. It uses 49% polyester for durability, elasticity, and wrinkle resistance, 21% cotton for softness and breathability which is crucial during workouts, and 25% quick-drying nylon for added toughness and abrasion resistance. It also has 5% spandex for just the right amount of stretch to give the sleeve an ideal fit that prevents sagging.

Stays Snug No Matter Your Movements

What sets the Incrediwear Knee Sleeve apart is it’s not compression, it’s better. It has stays on the sides that help the sleeve hold its shape and structure. They also prevent the sleeve from rolling down during movements, which often happens with other knee support. The form-fitting fabric offers a snug comfort without restricting mobility and its blend of materials even comes with semiconductor elements: Germanium and Carbon, for effortless comfort and outstanding durability.

These are heat-sensitive elements that activate the body’s natural warmth, which subsequently helps in the release of ions needed to activate the molecular vibrations that increase blood circulation. They also help increase the flow of lymph fluid which aids in the body’s waste removal system. What happens then is the affected area gets more nutrients and oxygen to speed up the natural healing process. The Incrediwear Knee Sleeve is even worn by some super high profile athletes and by many professional football, basketball, baseball, and soccer teams and they can vouch for its effectiveness.

