The Acre Inchlonaig Island, in Argyll and Bute, Scotland, is on the market for $1.2 million. The verdant property boasts 180 acres of ancient land planted with 800 yew trees and has ties to the King of Scots.

History buffs may find this private island in Loch Lomond, which is a lake in southern Scotland part of the greater Loch Lomond area and the Trossachs National Park, worth the investment. It features ancient woodland that was reportedly planted in the 14th century on the order of Robert the Bruce.

The island is named for its forest topography. Inchlonaig Island in English means the Island of Yellow Trees. The yews were said to have been used to create longbows for his royal archers for the Battle of Bannockburn. Inchlonaig itself is situated at the northern end of Loch Lomond and surrounded by the hills and glens of the Southern Highlands.

History is not the only draw in the area. Many fallow and white deer also roam the rugged terrain as well as other wildlife. This secluded oasis also has a two-bed, one-bath cottage and three stone bothy buildings that are “derelict” but offer the opportunity for redevelopment. Then there’s the jetty, where you can dock boats or hold watersports.

The pier at Inchlonaig Island also offers magnificent views of the village of Luss, located a short distance west of Loch Lomond. The quaint village provides local services and has sandstone and slate cottages that date back to the 18th and 19th centuries.

