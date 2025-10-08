Drip coffee makers are go-to-options for those always in the rush every morning because they are easy to operate. They also provide your daily dose of caffeine fix. But they have limited functionality and still need a bit of know-how on ground-to-water ratio to get that flavorful brew. Breville’s Luxe Brewer Thermal simplifies the process and elevates the functionality of drip coffee makers with its customization offering and dual-filter system.

This machine delivers consistently great brews at a touch of a button. It offers three brewing modes including Gold Cup Standard, Custom Brew, and even Cold Brew. It shortens the cold brew process at just 30 minutes (depending on the water volume used), which normally takes 24 hours. The machine brews at a higher concentration to create a well-balanced base for coffee drink creations, for over ice or fun cocktails.

Moreover, Breville’s Luxe Brewer Thermal lets you fine-tune bloom volume, bloom time, brew temperature and flow rate. The personalized one-touch brew profile automatically saves your settings for future use.

Interestingly, this drip coffee maker has two filters for versatility in taste. It is compatible with both cone and flat-bottom filters. Cone filters deliver fruity flavor notes while flat bottom filters bring out more floral, nutty and chocolate flavors.

Moreover, Breville’s Luxe Brewer Thermal lets you schedule brewing time up to 24 hours in advance so you wake up to a fresh brew ready. It has a fully removable, large capacity 12-cup water tank with integrated Claro Swiss water filter and measuring lines. This machine brews coffee that meets SCA (Specialty Coffee Association) Golden Cup standards and its dual-wall thermal carafe keeps the brew hotter for up to 4 hours above 150ºF / 65ºC.

