Kitchen systems company Composer introduced a quieter, safer, and more intuitive kitchen garbage disposal at 2026 KBIS, called Composer One. It’s a modern in-sink system that promises to handle 100% of everyday food waste without clogging the pipes.

One thing that instantly stands out is its attractive color. It comes in a matte white (Marshmallow), forest green (Avocado), and orange finish (Kumquat). Then the accompanying on-off lever is in brushed brass, stainless-steel, or matte black.

Aside from the attractive aesthetic, Composer One aims to solve the common issue when it comes to kitchen garbage disposal: clogged pipes. Old designs use a power switch and relies on simultaneous running water to completely drain ground-up food waste down the pipe.

But this innovative design simplifies the process. First, instead of the usual hard-to-reach wall switch, it uses a one-touch control lever mounted at the sink, designed to fit standard air gap hole next to the faucet.

Then, there’s zero noisy motor action. A patented drain iris opens wide to receive food scraps and seals tight during operation. This encloses the grinding process and dampens noise.

Finally, Composer One automatically flushes ground-up food waste down the pipe so you don’t have to turn on the faucet. A 1HP motor works alongside FreshFlow technology and a bio-enzyme injection system to break down food waste efficiently, allowing it to continue moving through the pipes, reducing the likelihood of clogs over time.

Composer One offers a climate-smart approach to food waste cleanup as opposed to the usual kitchen garbage disposal. Kevin Meissner, co-founder of Composer, said it “reflects a fundamental shift in how kitchens can work better for people and the planet.”

Images courtesy of Composer