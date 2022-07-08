In the 1990s renowned industrial designer Marc Newson partnered with Oliver Ike to establish a new watch brand called Ikepod. For almost a decade, the duo’s venture created several timepieces that quickly became favorites of collectors around the globe. Unfortunately, both eventually went their separate ways. The company continues to operate and just announced the availability of the classic Seaslug.

It appears the watchmaker might have recently scoured their older inventory in a warehouse somewhere. By some stroke of luck, it seems there were still some old stocks of the Seaslug but in brand-new condition. This will make a great addition to any vintage watchmaking collection.

Moreover, the timeless design makes it a great accessory to have on your wrist for any occasion. This is the first model to bear the Ikepod name. Given its rarity and condition, it won’t be long before all units find new owners. According to the product page, all remaining examples ship in their original boxes with all documentation intact.

Each order comes with the leaflet and COSC certificate. The Seaslug features a round 39 mm stainless steel case with a uni-directional bezel. We like the concave design at the top and the convex form of the exhibition case back. You can see its ETA 2893-2 automatic movement from here.

The Seaslug sports a matte black dial with cutouts for each hour marker to reveal a round index within. At 3 o’clock is a date window, while the flange shows the 24-hour GMT markers. Meanwhile, the crown is positioned at 2 o’clock. Finally, this diver’s watch is paired with a black neoprene strap that uses a pin buckle closure system.

Images courtesy of Ikepod