Air purifiers have taken on new meaning since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, with homes and establishments always in the market for the most sustainable and reliable option. But seldom you can find one that comes in an esthetically pleasing design, such as the IKEA Starkvind Air Purifier.

The Swedish brand takes a humble bedside table to great heights by incorporating digital upgrades. An entry into its IKEA Home smart category, this indoor device is ideal for rooms up to 215 square feet. It can be used on its own but when connected to the TRÅDFRI gateway, it turns into a wireless home cleaning device. You can control and schedule air cleaning via the IKEA Home smart app.

Moreover, the IKEA Starkvind Air Purifier gives you five different fan speeds and an auto-mode function. In auto, the fan speed adjusts accordingly to the amount of PM2.5 in the air. It also has a built-in quality sensor that tells you the current indoor air quality through the app.

This house humidifier also has a 3-filter system. The pre-filter captures big particles such as hair and dust. It also filters out 99.5% of smaller airborne particles such as pollens and other allergens. Then it also has gas cleaning which absorbs various gaseous pollutants, including formaldehyde, smoke from cigarettes or cooking, and other VOCs.

The IKEA Starkvind Air Purifier is available in two versions: as a stand-alone model or as a bedside table model. It will be available in the market starting October 2021 in IKEA retail channels.

Images courtesy of IKEA