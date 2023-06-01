The iKamper X-Cover 2.0 Mini Roof Top Tent is a lightweight, versatile, and durable sleeping solution for on-the-road adventures. It is compact and features a hybrid design that makes it practical for any sized vehicle: hatchbacks, SUVs, trucks, crossovers, and more. It even works great with the Honda Odyssey or cabs of a Toyota Tacoma.

This rooftop camper offers 31.5 sq ft of space and weighs just 54kg. It comes with cross bars on the upper shell or at the base so you can transport boards, canoes, bikes, skis, or kayaks. Meanwhile, the fabric tent is a breathable, black-out, 300-gms-poly-cotton canvas.

Inside the iKamper X-Cover 2.0 Mini Roof Top, you will find high-performance honeycomb aluminum panels holding the floor with a 2.75″ thick, insulated polyfoam mattress with 9-zone technology that adapts to any sleeping position so you can sleep soundly like a rock.

Moreover, this is a four-season tent that will keep you comfortable and protected while camping during Winter, Spring, Summer, or Autumn. It is made with a scratch and UV-resistant Rocky Black FRP shell with durable canvas sides. It also has a waterproof polyester 75D ripstop rainfly with an eco-friendly water-repellent (DWR) coating. This way, you stay dry and comfortable in every season.

Finally, there are windows on all sides for ventilation and views of the outside scenery while double skyview windows extend views to the cosmos. The rainfly is also removable which is great during the hot summer months and the rear window also serves as a windbreaker, as a canopy, or functions as blinds.

Images courtesy of iKamper