The Igloo Trailmate Journey 70 Qt Cooler is for those who take their outdoor adventures seriously. If you plan to bring along a day or more’s worth of food and refreshments, then you’d seriously want to have this in your gear.

Let’s first delve into its striking feature which is the robust build. Igloo, after all, is no stranger to making heavy-duty coolers. This one easily gets to where you’re headed, no matter the terrain, even on rocky, sandy, or other challenging roads. It rolls right over like it’s on a paved path thanks to never-flat, smooth-ride wheels built with superior traction and a 10″ ground clearance.

Moreover, the Igloo Trailmate Journey 70 Qt Cooler has a horizontal dual-trigger steel Glide handle that has locking & telescoping functions. It allows you to pull your load comfortably and 50% easier. When it comes to storage, it can cool 112 12oz cans and even has tie-down hooks for added carry options.

It also has exterior storage pockets to hold small items and a dedicated slot to keep your phone upright. Then another lockable, water-resistant storage compartment with an anti-leak gasket to keep tech gadgets or other important items dry. Other useful features include four self-draining cup holders, a removable butler tray, two stainless steel bottle openers, and drain plugs.

As for its cooling purpose, the Igloo Trailmate Journey 70 Qt Cooler uses Thermocool foam insulation on the body and lid for superior ice retention. Cool Riser Technology also helps improve cooling performance by elevating the cooler’s body away from hot surfaces. The interior also comes with a suspended food basket to segregate food items and keep them dry. This cooler is even beach-ready with a couple of holes to hold a beach umbrella or fishing rod.

Images courtesy of Igloo