For the average music enthusiast who prefers the convenience of digital formats, their smartphones or smartwatches are already adequate. Whether it’s streaming services or on-device playback, there’s nothing more to complain about. Audiophiles, on the other hand, are a discerning bunch. Those who demand the absolute best. iFI intends to deliver products such as the new iDSD GR 2.

Clocking in at a pocket-friendly 141 mm x 75 mm x 19mm (5.55″ x 2.95″ x 0.75”), it’s “the most versatile true-portable DAC we’ve ever made,” claims the manufacturer. The product page also points out that this is a follow-up to the xDSd Gryphon. The former was a noteworthy portable DAC/Amp of its own.

Does the sequel match or outperform its predecessor? Let’s find out. First of all, the iDSD GR 2 is not a hybrid like what other Hi-Fi brands offer. Instead, its functionality is purely to enhance the acoustic quality from another source, like your smartphone, turntable, and other music audio playback platforms.

However, Bluetooth 5.4 support is available should you choose the wireless route. This bad boy is not skimping out on connectivity options either. For the inputs, we have a 3.5 mm line, a 4.4 mm line, a USB-C, and an S/PDIF (coaxial and optical). Meanwhile, outputs include a 3.5 mm SE, 3.5 mm S-Balanced, and 4.4 mm Balanced.

Compatible Bluetooth codes are SBC, AAC, aptX lossless, aptX, aptX Adaptive, LHDC/HAWA, and LDAC. Elsewhere, the iDSD GR 2 is packing an XU316 XMOS chipset, a TRPA6120 amplifier chipset, and a 4,90 mAh lithium-polymer battery. Finally, the unit touts a 2.3″ OLED touchscreen for intuitive interaction.

Images courtesy of iFI