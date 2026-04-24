The adage, “Great things come in small packages,” definitely fits the TiNova II EDC knife from Ideaspark. It features a robust yet lightweight frame equipped with a sharp blade, in a fidget-friendly form that adapts to your hand, not the other way around.

This release comes following the success of its predecessor, the TiNova I, which featured a rectangular form factor. Its successor comes in an oval shape and is a tad heavier and bigger. But it’s still relatively lightweight and compact for a pocket knife.

The TiNova II weighs 2.1 oz (59.3g), about the weight of two U.S. quarters. It is shorter than a credit card when closed at 2.54″ long and slimmer than a stack of three coins at 0.49″ thick.

This EDC knife follows the same material component from the original. It features a robust and lightweight frame crafted from corrosion-resistant aerospace-grade 5 titanium. It features two 2.5-inch scales uniquely concaved internally to neatly conceal the blade.

The D2 steel blade is 3mm thick, and is strong enough to open boxes, cut tape or rope, and whatever else comes your way. The blade deploys via a precision roller bearing that allows a smooth and effortless 360-degree spin. It’s a satisfying and fidget-friendly motion, turning the knife into a stress-reliever.

Meanwhile, strategically placed magnets secures the two scales in place both when the knife is in closed or opened positions. This design results in two fidget-friendly deployments: the “short flip,” which is sharp, crisp, and instant and Long spin, which is slow, weighted, and rolling.

The TiNova II comes in two finishes: sandblasted (raw) or black coated (stealth). It also has tritium slots for visibility in low light conditions.

Images courtesy of Ideaspark