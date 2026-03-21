Morphing knives are rare in the world of pocket knives. It’s already a feat that EDC knives fold in half and transform for dual functionality. But WEKNIFE completely redefines the “morphing” knife concept with the NexoMorph folding knife.

This knife offers triple the threat with its unique triple transformation design. It extends into a traditional knife, folds in half like a classic pocket knife, and transforms into a push dagger at the push of a button. The latter transformation happens in seconds for quick access.

Unique, fully functional, and aesthetically crafted. The WEKNIFE NexoMorph even boasts a steampunk-inspired silhouette in a stealthy all-black stonewashed finish. Moreover, this folder isn’t just all bells and whistles. It features a robust and rugged design that can handle heavy-duty use.

It offers a classic 2.95-inch-long drop-point blade crafted from one of the super-strong steels — Böhler M390. This material boasts excellent edge retention, requires minimal maintenance, and has great water and corrosion resistance. It’s a super sharp steel ideal for precision cutting or slicing tasks and doesn’t easily chip or break.

The blade deploys manually via a thumb stud and a ceramic ball-bearing pivot. A button lock mechanism secures the blade during use and afterward, to prevent accidental opening when in storage.

Moreover, the WEKNIFE NexoMorph folder strikes the perfect balance between strength and weight with a handle crafted from titanium. Overall, the knife weighs just 4.79oz (121.6g) for portability and measures 6.98″ long when in a fixed open position. It makes the perfect sidekick for covert operations indoors and outdoors.

Images courtesy of WEKNIFE