Forget the hand fan or mini electric fan when you’re sweating like a pig in the sweltering heat. Especially when you’re out on a picnic you need something to keep you cool and comfortable. We’re talking something like the IcyBreeze V2 Pro.

This is the world’s first personal air conditioner and cooler designed to keep not just you but also your drinks and food cold. This way you get to have fun and enjoy rather than worrying over the heat. It does not even need freon as a cooling agent but uses cold water instead placed in the tub.

Since it does not use freon, this means it also does not produce exhaust heat. This way you can use it both indoors and outdoors. The IcyBreeze V2 Pro can release cold, dry air up to 35 degrees below the outside temperature. It has a three-speed fan that produces up to 25mph for maximum cooling relief.

Plus, a directional flexible hose blows the breeze specifically where you want it. It runs on a Lithium-Ion rechargeable battery that’s good for six hours on low, four hours on medium, and 2.5 hours on high fan speed when using the 10AH battery. Meanwhile, using the 6AH battery gives you four hours, 2.5, and 1.5 hours on low, medium, and high, respectively. Thanks to a quick detach battery system, you can swap batteries easily.

This is a cooler with wheels that boasts 38 quarts of space for food, drinks, and 30lbs of ice. It has thick, insulated sidewalls to keep the contents cold longer and a wide drain. As for portability, the IcyBreeze V2 Pro features dual-lift handles, a built-in pull handle for easy maneuverability, and large wheels that easily roll on any terrain.

Images courtesy of IcyBreeze