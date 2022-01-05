Winter is finally in full swing and the drop in temperature introduces travelers to new experiences. Events such as the Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan, the Harbin Ice Festival in China, and the Winter Carnival in Canada, among others are a sight to behold. Another option would be to book your stay in the world famous IceHotel if your itinerary takes you to Sweden.

Even if you’ve visited the annual attraction in the quiet village of Jukkasjärvi, there’s another reason to do so once more. This year, they are inviting around 32 artists to design special suites and spaces. Among the invitees is the renowned duo Carl Philip Bernadotte and Oscar Kylberg of Bernadotte & Kylberg fame.

They are calling their work “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” as a tribute to William Shakespeare’s play. Among the bespoke works, IceHotel is reportedly keeping the exhibit for the rest of 2022. The iconic establishment has been in operation since 1989 and remains a must-see for tourists.

Every year, they take ice from the Torne River and build the structure out of it. For the A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream, the studio attempts to create a surreal atmosphere. Although almost everything in the IceHotel is crafted out of frozen water, this section will feature elements nobody expects to see in the middle of winter.

The volume will showcase plants and flowers in blocks of ice. This actually makes sense since the cold will preserve the flora in their pristine condition until everything melts. It may sound odd, but images of the IceHotel suite show otherwise. According to the designers, “by alluding to midsummer, we have created a moment frozen in time that guests get to experience.”

Images courtesy of IceHotel