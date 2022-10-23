With so many watchmakers both old and new these days, the number of models available is staggering. There are consumers who only purchase timepieces from the most reputed names, while the rest pick those that appeal to their tastes. If you identify with the latter, then the Mihanikos might be a wonderful option to consider.

Crafted by Ianos, it’s one of the more understated timekeeping instruments out there. While experts often laud creations with sophisticated complications and spectacular movements, simplicity also highlights the beauty of a watch. It draws inspiration from ancient Greece but boasts “Swiss-made quality.”

The Mihanikos arrives in a 43 mm 316L stainless steel case that measures 50.84 mm from lug to lug and 15.75 mm thick. Its case middle forms the lugs and the crown guards to the right. We like the chunky uni-directional rotating bezel and its textured surface and the grooves on the edges to improve grip.

Beneath the Mihanikos’ domed sapphire crystal, you have what Ianos describes as a “dark blue dial,” but some would argue it looks more like dark gray. Kampanelopetra hour markers are arranged accordingly with the date window at 12 o’clock.

At 6 o’clock, there’s a working diver air pump indicator. Another notable cosmetic element is the engraved message on the flange. It’s supposedly lyrics from a traditional Greek song. According to translations, it reads, “If I die, don’t cry for me, bury me in the sand.”

Powering the Mihanikos’ two-hand functions is a Sellita SW360-1 self-winding caliber with its 42-hour power reserve. Meanwhile, the case back shows a channel that runs along the middle with a medallion at the center. This accommodates the 20 mm cured Italian leather strap with stainless-steel loops and a pin buckle closure.

Images courtesy of Ianos