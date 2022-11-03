Genesis Motors may be Hyundai’s luxury division, but the carmaker also has one of its own. The upcoming Grandeur flaunts elegance and performance. Surprisingly, this vehicle is for its home market only. However, some say it will ship to international dealerships as the new Azera. If you’re wondering, this is not on a battery-electric architecture.

With a clean and minimalist aesthetic, the latest Grandeur exudes an eco-friendly vibe. However, sources point out the upmarket sedan will offer several powertrain options. Details about what it’s capable of are not yet available, but interested buyers can expect it to be a smooth and capable machine.

This is Hyundai’s seventh-generation silhouette of the saloon and somehow borrows some cosmetic cues from other models in the lineup. A thin LED strip runs across the length of the fascia just below the marque’s emblem. Underneath is an intricate grille with headlights on each end framed by stylish surrounds.

Sleek curves form the rear section with a red LED strip that echoes the one up front. The edges of both lighting systems likely function as the turn signals. Driving and riding the new Grandeur should be a delightful experience. The dashboard sports a large digital display that spans the driver toward the center and then tapers toward the passenger side.

The expansive screen shows telemetry for the driver while the other sections provide the infotainment functions. Another touch panel shows additional controls for various features inside the opulent cabin. Ambient lighting also creates a cozy atmosphere inside the Grandeur which is further enhanced by its top-notch creature comforts.

Images courtesy of Hyundai