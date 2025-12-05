The last time we can recall when automotive enthusiasts were collectively hyped was during the big reveal of Chevrolet’s C8 Corvette. It was a sleek mid-engine sports car that many have been asking for. Toyota appears to be cooking up something awesome, according to rumors, but it’s now official. What a way to close out 2025 with a big reveal of the GR GT.

It is clear, the Japanese marque’s GAZOO Racing team is behind this nameplate. Whenever a high-performance/motorsport division oversees a project, the vehicle is extremely likely to push the limits. The slogan reads: “Introducing the GR GT. A thoroughbred race machine built for the streets. A bold new flagship embodying GR’s driver-centered philosophy.”

For the motoring purists who demand absolute control over their ride, Toyota understands exactly how to meet their expectations. Therefore, input from multiple professional drivers is taken into consideration to engineer a road-legal blueprint that also feels at home on the tracks.

We can tell from the long hood that the GR GT touts a front engine/rear drive configuration. Within the engine bay is a new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8/single-motor hybrid mill. They’re also pairing it to a new eight-speed automatic gearbox. As for the numbers, the press release says 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft. of torque.

To ensure responsive handling, the layout of its powertrain focuses on optimal center of gravity. Meanwhile, they’re keeping weight to a minimum via an all-aluminum chassis with carbon fiber bodywork. “Pursuing both aerodynamic efficiency and cooling performance, the GR GT challenges the conventional process itself,” writes Toyota.

Images courtesy of Toyota GAZOO Racing