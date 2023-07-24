The staggering number of reveals at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed means we had to filter through a lot of automotive announcements. Almost every carmaker had a surprise in store for attendees and we wouldn’t have it any other way. With manufacturers gradually shifting focus to more sustainable systems, Hyundai is teasing its track-tuned Ioniq 5 N.

We can’t help but be excited about the South Korean marque’s ongoing developments after they teased the N Vision 74 – a hydrogen-electric sports car with a retro-futuristic vibe. What followed were elegant takes on sedans, crossovers, and now a hot hatch! Overseeing the project is Tyrone Johnson.

The N division executive is the same man behind Ford’s latest Focus RS and he goes on to say that the Ioniq 5 N “electrifies the passion of driving.” Starting off with Hyundai’s existing E-GMP framework the team is endowing it with a higher capacity 84 kWh battery alongside a customized all-wheel-drive powertrain.

A quick comparison with rival Kia’s 577 bhp EV6 GT positions the Ioniq 5 N’s output on top at 600 bhp with 545 lb-ft of torque. Toggle “N Grin Boost” mode to see those numbers surge to 641 bhp and 567 lb-ft of torque. Given its high-performance designation, the range should be somewhere around 200-220 miles on a single charge.

They’re also outfitting the EV with the standard trim’s 800V charging technology, which can juice up the Ioniq 5 N from 10% to 80% in approximately 18 minutes. With its race-ready attributes, the hatchback is wider and rides slightly lower. The aggressive aero kit also conveys superior driving dynamics. Hyundai even simulates engine and gearbox characteristics to make it even more immersive.

Images courtesy of Hyundai