We just published an awesome buyer guide of the best all-black watches that you should definitely check out. HYT’s Hastroid Green Nebula would make a wonderful addition to our list, if not for the colorway. Still, this is one striking timepiece to have on your wrist thanks to the vibrant two-tone aesthetic. Moreover, its timekeeping system is remarkably unique.

If you are not aware of what HYT’s watchmaking expertise is all about then it will blow you away. From a glance, the Hastroid Green Nebula looks like your typical avant-garde mechanical model. However, it uses a proprietary complication they call “Meca-Fluidic Technology.” We, for one, cannot think of a more appropriate term to describe this, so let’s stick with that.

Before anything else, it arrives in a beefy 48 mm round case that’s 17.2 mm thick crafted out of titanium with black DLC. A high dome stepped sapphire crystal covers the face. Some of its elements are in carbon with an open-work dial and caseback. The flange sports a honeycomb texture with applied Arabic numeral hour markers in neon green.

You’ll notice that the HYT’s Hastroid Green Nebula has a fluid-filled tube that starts and ends at 6 o’clock. The bright green liquid flows within to indicate the hour. Once it reaches the end, it retrogrades all the way back and repeats the process. A single skeleton hand runs along an inner minute track.

Meanwhile, the sub-dial on the left is for the seconds, while the one on the right is the power reserve indicator. It runs on HYT’s 501-CM manual movement with a 70-hour power reserve. The pistons and bellows on the Hastroid Green Nebula are also functional.

Images courtesy of HYT