As the big day for gift-giving approaches, some of you might still have a few names on the list to pick a present for. It can be difficult to figure out what every individual wants or needs, especially when you don’t have the luxury of free time. If it’s for a gamer, HyperX’s Cloud Stinger 2 is at a great discount right now.

It may seem trivial to some of us who don’t play video games for leisure, but multiplayer matches can get pretty heated at times. As such, players need every advantage they can get which is where these gaming headphones figure into the mix. Looking at its spec sheet, it comes with all the standard features to give the user a competitive edge.

If you think wireless options are better, most of the hardcore gamers we know prefer to use cables for minimal latency. The Cloud Stinger 2 uses a standard 3.5 mm four-conductor jack and comes with a splitter for PCs with separate inputs for stereo audio output and the microphone. Each rotating cup comes with a memory foam cushion and soft leatherette for superior comfort.

Integrated audio controls make it convenient to adjust the volume and more. 50 mm dynamic neodymium drivers deliver nuanced acoustics to improve in-game awareness, while the elected condenser microphone facilitates crystal clear communication between your teammates. When you need to mute anything from your end, just swivel the boom up.

HyperX ships the Cloud Stinger 2 with a two-year DTS Headphone:X spatial audio enhancement service. The headphones also tout a stylish all-black design with branding in silver on the lateral sides of the earcup housing. A wireless variant is also on sale should the recipient of your generosity demand it.

Images courtesy of HyperX