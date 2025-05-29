Rowing does a lot to give you that fit and healthy body. It engages 86% of your muscles and can burn up to 400 calories in just twenty minutes. Rowing may look easy but the heavier the tension in the pulls, the challenging it gets. It can also be monotonous and boring for some. But with the right equipment, it can become a daily part of your exercise routine. The Hydrow Connected Rowing Machine, for one, makes it fun and entertaining.

This machine invites you to take on the indoor rowing challenge to the waters (hence its name), albeit digitally. It’s engineered to replicate the feel of on-the-water rowing with patented electromagnetic drag for an immersive experience.

Hydrow features a 22″ HD touchscreen monitor that lets you choose from over 5,000 workouts on and off the row with the world’s stunning destinations as backdrop. Moreover, Olympians and world-class athletes power you through to each routine via a front-facing hi-fi speaker. You can also go for a self-guided scenic row.

This sleek tech-savvy exercise machine boasts commercial-grade components including aluminum and steel frame. It has a 10-roller smooth, comfortable, and quiet gliding seat so you can fully immerse in every workout. It has also been tested to last for over three million cycles.

Aside from rowing, Hydrow offers other exercises including HIIT, yoga, circuit training, and more. The front wheels make it easy to move the machine around, while the rotating screen lets you view guided instructions from different angles. It also comes with a 16″ fixed screen and available in different colored finish.

