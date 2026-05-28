A trend more people should follow deals with real-time health monitoring. Thankfully, the technology that makes this possible need not be ridiculously expensive. Brands such as Apple, Samsung, Garmin, Fitbit, and others supply a diverse selection of models for every budget. Despite the ongoing trade ban on HUAWEI, sales data reportedly show a strong demand for its wearables. The new WATCH FIT 5 Pro gives us a glimpse of why.

The Chinese consumer electronics firm may not have the same following in the North American market as before, but it remains a strong contender in other regions. This SKU is designed for users who prefer a pillow form factor over the usual round cases. At first, you would think this is just another fitness tracker. However, the details on the product page tell us otherwise.

It comes with a 44.5 mm × 40.8 mm × 9.5 mm aluminum alloy housing and a titanium alloy bezel. To further bolster its damage resistance against drops, bumps, and scratches, the 1.92″ AMOLED touchscreen sits below a sapphire crystal cover. At the right flank of the WATCH FIT 5 Pro is a rotating digital crown/home button and an auxiliary side button.

Instead of a pogo pin interface for charging, HUAWEI configures the wearable for wireless charging. This minimizes potential ingress points, which equates to a water resistance level of 5 atm or IP6X. As the manufacturer indicates, this smartwatch can withstand a maximum depth of roughly 131.2 feet.

Among the array of fitness/health-tracking features it supports are workouts, sports, heart rate, ECG, stress, sleep, diabetes risk, and so much more. The WATCH FIT 5 Pro is available in three colors: Orange, Black, and White. Strap selection includes Gradient Orange Nylon, White Fluoroelastomer, and Black Fluoroelastomer.

Images courtesy of HUAWEI