Elon Musk might be enjoying consecutive successes with multiple projects under his leadership delivering outstanding results. We have Starlink, SpaceX, Neuralink, OpenAI, and The Boring Company to name a few. Tesla remains the world’s leading brand when it comes to EVs, but the competition is stepping up. General Motors is making fans happy with its unveiling of the Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 and Hummer EV SUV.

This puts Tesla’s Cybertruck directly in the line of fire as electric pickup trucks from GM, Chevrolet, and startup Canoo are also on the way. With that out of the way, both versions of the Hummer EV SUV will cater to consumers who prefer an enclosed platform.

What sets these models apart are the release date, pricing, and specifications. The first one shipping out to buyers and showrooms in 2023 is the Edition 1. This is the range-topping configuration that flaunts insane performance and features to mark the triumphant return of the Hummer lineup.

Starting with the electric powertrain, this eco-friendly off-road behemoth promises 830-horsepower and up to 11,500 lb-ft of torque. These numbers will get you from 0-60 mph in about 3.5 seconds with a maximum range of above 300 miles.

Unique capabilities such as the CrabWalk lets you carefully maneuver around obstacles or navigate tight spaces for parking. The Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 also benefits from Extract Mode. This engages the Adaptive Air Ride Suspension system to raise the vehicle up by six inches.

Finally, those willing to wait a little longer can get the Hummer EV2 SUV in 2024. It will be less costly by about $30,000, which means there are caveats here. It’s down to 625 horsepower with a range of 250 miles, which is not that bad.

Images courtesy of General Motors