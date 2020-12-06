Elegant, seamless, and functional, the Humanscale Trea Chair provides boasts a clean aesthetic, and timeless beauty. It provides comfort like no other while “maintaining visual consistency throughout a space.”

Created with visionary native New Yorker designer Todd Bracher, this chair features an ergonomic back that mimics the instinctive recline of the human body. It embraces the sitter in a supportive shell for comfort. Its solid-state recline mechanism provides the sitter 12 degrees of movement.

This versatile chair looks good in any situation and location be it in the office, dining area, or the living room. Its modular design makes it easy to upgrade and maintain each of its components. The Humanscale Trea Chair has a four-star, cantilever, or four-leg base that is interchangeable. This means you can customize it according to its environment and purpose.

Moreover, Trea has a waterfall edge seat that minimizes impact to the back of the knees. Its contoured backrest also gently pivots in sync with the hip rotation. The result is a chair that provides good lumbar support and freedom of movement sans any mechanisms or dials.

The Humanscale Trea Chair does not only provide overall upper and lower body support. It also adds beauty to its environment. Its sophisticated design speaks of versatility and minimalism. You get comfort without the need for manual adjustments. Instead, your body dictates the movements of the chair. Likewise, its slim silhouette at 22 inches in width and 18.3 inches in seat height, takes up less space in your area. It can accommodate a max weight of 300 pounds.

Images courtesy of Humanscale