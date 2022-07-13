China is currently one of the biggest markets for automobiles. As the industry gradually shifts to more sustainable systems, we are curious as to what the local manufacturers have in store for consumers. Even though leading brands like Tesla are also available there, startups like Human Horizons offer a fresh take on design. The HiPhi Z is their latest model.

The company teased the concept in 2021, but folks were unsure if it would ever see the light of day. However, after their HiPhi X crossover SUV came out, everyone was eager to see what comes next. It looks like the electric sedan is finally heading into production.

Human Horizons is really going for a futuristic design language for this EV. Even the product page notes that it embraces a sci-fi theme both outside and inside. They’re quipping the HiPhi Z with a high-efficiency dual-motor system and a 120 kWh battery.

The latter uses Cell Pack technology to provide class-leading power and energy density. Testing shows that it can deliver a range of more than 438 miles and can sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds. This should appease those with range anxiety and the rest who want a high-performance ride.

The HiPhi Z features electromagnetic latching for all its doors which can also open and close automatically. We’re not big fans of the overuse of LEDs but Human Horizon’s Star-Ring ISD is an interesting interactive array of lights on the exterior. These dynamically change according to settings, passenger interactions, and other scenarios.

Meanwhile, the rear features an active spoiler that deploys when you hit 50 mph. The cockpit boasts ambient lighting, a motorized infotainment display, a 23-speaker Meridian audio system, and more. Let’s hope the HiPhi Z gets an international release soon.

Images courtesy of Human Horizons