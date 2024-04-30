The way we see it, tablets have surely come a long way. The earliest models were mostly marketed as larger displays on which you can play games, watch videos, and other forms of entertainment. Fast-forward a couple of years and these devices are now as versatile as they come. In fact, some can even be considered as a viable replacement for laptops. If you want a reasonably priced unit that can cater to the needs of novice digital artists and content creators, consider Huion’s Kamvas Slate 10.

In the highly competitive market of consumer electronics, there’s more to it than just the big-name companies. The likes of Apple and Samsung are constantly getting coverage whenever they’re announcing new hardware. However, manufacturers like Huion have cultivated a respectable reputation among artistically inclined users.

Some of us here at the office like to doodle occasionally and we took this Android-based tablet for a spin. Since our skills are hardly at the level of professionals, it makes sense to start with an entry-level platform. The Kamvas Slate 10 is a solid starter device.

Don’t let the cost fool you, because it is a capable machine geared for beginners or kids who like to draw. It ships in a stylish white box with a shrink-wrap plastic cover. Inside, you’ll find the tablet, a TPU-faux leather flip cover/stand, an HS200 active stylus, a pen nib, a microSD card eject pin, a USB-A to USB-C cable, power adapter, and documentation.

The Kamvas Slate 10 measures 243 mm x 161 mm x 8.6 mm and flaunts a metallic gray housing with rounded corners. Based on the placement of its front-facing 5-megapixel camera, this is meant for landscape orientation by default, which is how most people like to have it when they draw or write something.

Meanwhile, the rear holds a single 13-megapixel sensor. Both of its imaging units are adequate for basic photography, selfies, and videos. The frame is where you’ll find the power button, volume rocker, microSD slot, USB-C port, stereo speaker grilles, dual microphone pinholes, 3.5 mm audio jack, and a magnetic pogo-pin receptacle for a keyboard cover accessory.

Like the name says, we have a 10.1″ IPS LCD with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. The latter may not be as buttery smooth as some panels rated at 120 Hz yet this is hardly an issue for the average user. The Kamvas Slate 10 runs on Android 12 out of the box. Huion equipped it with a Unisoc T616 processor and 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

We also like that it comes with 128 GB of internal storage and is expandable via microSD (up to 512 GB). Of course, where this device truly shines is with your favorite drawing app. The included HS200 stylus can accurately detect up to 4,096 pressure levels and a maximum tilt angle of 60 degrees. So far, it works as advertised and even supports palm rejection.

If you’ve tried other drawing tablets by Huion, certain SKUs have this textured finish that reduces glare and mimics the feel of writing on paper. The Kamvas Slate 10’s, on the other hand, is smooth. Nevertheless, you can grab the optional matte screen protector for a similar writing/drawing experience.

A full charge of the HS200 stylus supposedly lasts up to 45 hours, but we weren’t able to push it beyond its limit. Overall, we believe it’s unlikely to die out unexpectedly as long as you occasionally hook it up to the charger. The tablet is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery estimated for up to seven hours of non-stop usage.

To conclude, we found Huion’s Android tablet has all the bells and whistles to aid in your artistic journey. In the hands of creative professionals, its features may not be on par with the mid-range or flagship models in the brand’s catalog. Still, for what you’re paying for, the Kamvas Slate 10 is an excellent option for budding artists switching over to digital.

