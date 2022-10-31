Not long ago, Nocs Provisions collaborated with Huckberry to release an exclusive version of the Standard Issue binoculars. It arrived in a special colorway called Monterey Blue and did not take long to sell out. With its success, the two are back at it with another limited-edition outing for the 8×25 model in Split Tone.

Typically, binoculars come in dark tonal shades such as black, gray, and more. However, Nocs Provisions is not one to follow others and opts to stand out from the rest instead. For its latest tie-in with the men’s lifestyle brand, the Standard Issue Split Tone sports barrels in high-visibility orange and green.

These are designed to be lightweight yet impressively tough. Moreover, the construction makes its IPX7 waterproof and can easily survive immersion in up to three feet of water for half an hour. The dimensions are 4.25 inches long, 1.77 inches thick, and 4.53 inches wide.

There’s also an adjustable hinge system to account for each user’s distinct interpupillary distance. To give you a solid grip on the Standard Issue Split Tone, Nocs Provisions covers the exterior with textured ridges. The patterns also add a cool cosmetic detail over average binoculars.

Each cylinder holds six glass components engineered to provide up to eight times magnification and a wide field of view. The lenses sport multiple coatings for anti-reflective and low refractory characteristics. O-rings seal off any openings to keep the nitrogen gas inside for fog-free performance.

This new Huckberry x Nocs Provisions Standard Issue Split Tone won’t’ stay on the market for long. Grab one for yourself and another for a loved one. This makes an awesome gift for outdoor enthusiasts to aid in their adventures.

Images courtesy of Huckberry/Nocs Provisions