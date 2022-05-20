Leica just announced a 250-unit production run of their Trinovid 8×40 in collaboration with Icelandic-Danish contemporary artist Olafur Eliasson. Dubbed the “Life edition,” these versions of their popular field glasses are rocking a vibrant neon green hue on the leather trim and engravings. For binoculars in shades other than black, the Huckberry x Nocs Provisions Standard Issue 8×25 is a great choice.

Upon checking Nocs Provisions’ regular lineup for the Standard Issue 8×25, they’re offering them in eight colorways. There’s Squid Ink, Marigold, Cobalt, Cypress, Granite, Poppy, Sea Foam, and Flat Earth. Meanwhile, the Huckberry tie-in sees the body and barrels sport a Monterey Blue tint.

If you’re wondering, it appears mostly grayish with a hint of blue. Aside from the exclusive aesthetic presentation, you have a rugged yet lightweight (11.85 ounces) viewing tool ready for any rough adventure. It measures 4.25” long, 3.98” to 4.53” wide, and 1.77” thick.

You could technically slip it into your pockets, but it’s better to keep the Huckberry x Nocs Provisions Standard Issue 8×25 inside the protective pouch and inside a backpack or bag. When it comes to toughness, the patented textured rubber ridges on its housing provide exceptional impact protection and a reliable grip.

The Huckberry x Nocs Provisions Standard Issue 8×25 is IPX7 waterproof that can withstand submersion in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Furthermore, its sealed system is filled with inert nitrogen gas and uses medical O-rings to keep it fog-free.

Multi-coated GoodEye Glass lenses ensure optimal color clarity and detailed images. It provides up to 8x magnification and can comfortably fit any face structure thanks to the adjustable hinge. Finally, the Huckberry x Nocs Provisions Standard Issue 8×25 even touts a lifetime warranty.

Images courtesy of Huckberry/Nocs Provisions