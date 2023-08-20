Huckberry teams up with Mystery Ranch for a bag that easily transitions from outdoor to work gear. Exclusive only at Huckberry, the Greenbelt Hybrid Bacpack is designed to handle a day of hiking or camping while boasting a rugged yet modern silhouette for days grinding in the office.

This backpack is built with only the best materials available, a testament to Mystery Ranch’s mission to create not just handsome but also durable bags that can withstand the test of time and all sorts of adventures in the cubicle or the great outdoors. It is constructed from a durable ripstop fabric (70% NP 320 Slub Kobra C0 DWR UTS1000mm) with ballistic nylon exterior panel (30% 830D jr. ballistic matte with carbonate coating) to protect your belongings from wear and tear.

The Huckberry x Mystery Ranch Greenbelt Hybrid Backpack also has water-resistant coating and YKK zippers to protect your gear during trips to the creek or under a drizzle. Its U-zip opening allows for quick and easy access to all your gear and the interior offers spacious pockets for neat organization. There’s a floating padded sleeve that will fit laptops up to 15″ with a separate sleeve for a tablet or notebook. The use of 10% nylon stretch woven fabric on the pockets allow customizable organization.

Meanwhile, the exterior features a top-zip pocket with integrated key clip for storing keys or shades and a stretch-woven stash pocket on the lid for quick-access valuables. There’s also a couple of stretch-woven water bottle pockets, zig-zag pull cord for storing wet towels or dirty shoes, and buckles at the bottom to hold a yoga mat, blanket, or camera tripod.

The Huckberry x Mystery Ranch Greenbelt Hybrid Backpack has a couple of grab handles (on the top and sides) for versatile carry. Meanwhile, reflective details on the compressive loops offer visibility in the dark, a chest strap for secure carry, and compression straps on the exterior and bottom gives this design a streamlined silhouette.

Images courtesy of Huckberry