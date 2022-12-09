This Huckberry x Matt McCormick Whiskey Peaks Collection of Decanter and Whiskey Glasses certainly deserves a place on your bar. They boast intricate designs that deserve your guests’ attention. You can serve your precious spirits with them or just have them on display instead.

This collaboration with artist Matt McCormick incorporates gritty aspects of the American West juxtaposed in these handblown glassware pieces. Designed in Austin, Texas, both the Decanter and the Whiskey Glasses have screen-printed artwork of cowboys on galloping horses on the front. The decanter has a raised background of the silhouette of Merrick Butte in Monument Valley, AZ. The whiskey glasses, on the other hand, come with raised topographic impressions of two of Monument Valley’s most distinctive physical features, the East and West Mitten Buttes.

This Huckberry x Matt McCormick Whiskey Peaks collection both come from 100% lead-free handblown glass, which is lighter than leaded glass but equally durable. Lead-free glass is also the ideal material to use for these glassware pieces because they bring out the intricate details of the artwork without sacrificing quality and durability.

As for its capacity, the Huckberry x Matt McCormick Whiskey Peaks collection offers a decanter with a 44 oz. size and has a glass stopper while the whiskey glasses come in a comfortable size at 3⅝” H x 3” D and at 11½ oz. capacity. Given these are handblown pieces, then there will be slight variations so each is unique to each user. That whiskey you pour inside will surely blend in with the design, like a river over which the horses pass through.

Images courtesy of Huckberry