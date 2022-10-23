If you need a staple adventure gear that’ll outlast frigid temperatures and keep you safe from hypothermia, then you can definitely rely on Eddie Bauer. Experience has taught him that hypothermia is definitely not a joke; thus, he has since designed outerwear that can make your adventures fun and memorable. For this exclusive, he partnered with Huckberry to release not just a lightweight design that comes in attractive colors. Meet the Huckberry x Eddie Bauer Skyliner Jacket.

This one comes in a DWR-treated nylon shell for durability and to resist water and snow and light interior flannel lining so it stays soft on the skin while keeping you warm. Speaking of warm, it boasts ultra high-loft 800 fill premium down that’s Responsible Down Certified so you can go about your adventure feeling cozy.

Another best feature of the Huckberry x Eddie Bauer Skyliner Jacket is that it is lightweight so it doesn’t slow you down. This also means it’s light in your backpack or luggage. This jacket also comes in a Bomber style silhouette that mirrors the original 1936 Skyliner design.

However, it comes with an updated or tapered fit. It has a ribbed hem, cuffs, and collar and is finished off with an Eddie Bauer x Huckberry labeling that commemorates this limited release and a zippered front closure with a contrasting zipper pull.

Of course, it wouldn’t be adventure gear without the quintessential pockets to store your essentials. The Huckberry x Eddie Bauer Skyliner Jacket comes with a couple of zippered hand pockets at the hips. It also has a single interior pocket to secure important EDC. It comes in two colorways including Dark Smoke and Bark.

