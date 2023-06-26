The Huckberry x Crocs Classic All-Terrain Western Clog takes inspiration from the rugged terrain and storied history of the American West. As such, it is designed to handle the elements and adventures in the outdoors.

This limited-edition release features classic Western styling for a rugged addition to a casual getup. It’s crafted to be strong, durable, and waterproof so it can tread on rocks, mud, and under rough weather without the heavy feeling one gets from wearing boots. Instead, it is lightweight, flexible, and offers the classic, 360-degree comfort that Crocs is known for and paired with its iconic silhouette.

Moreover, the Huckberry x Crocs Classic All-Terrain Western Clog has an upper made from 95% EVA, 5% PVC, 5% polyurethane, and 100% EVA lining. The fully molded Croslite foam uppers boast an authentic leather appearance while Western-themed stitching adds authenticity.

Meanwhile, the rugged lug outsole is made with 92% EVA and 8% RB. It provides enhanced tread for increased traction and grip to ensure support on uneven paths. To keep things breathable, ventilation ports inherent in Crocs’ design, surround the uppers. These ports also help shed water easily while the waterproof construction of these clogs makes them easy to dry and clean.

Rounding up the design of the Huckberry x Crocs Classic All-Terrain Western Clog are the adjustable turbo heel straps that let you adjust the fit, for secure and comfortable wear. Then Crocs branding appears on the back of these straps as well as on the outsoles. This pair is available in a vintage-style brown colorway.

Images courtesy of Huckberry