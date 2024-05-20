The James Brand has teamed up with Huckberry for a limited-edition version of its The Chapter 2 pocket knife. The collaboration features Huckberry’s signature topographical pattern on the handle alongside notable changes to the folder that brought TJB to the map.

Built upon the original design, the new and improved Chapter 2 features a tip-up carry orientation for quicker access and a pocket clip precision-machined from a solid piece of Grade 5 titanium. The design renders no visible or exposed hardware. Likewise, the 2.60 inch-long drop point blade has been upgraded and it’s now forged in premium CPM S35VN blade steel, deployable via a thumb stud and supported by a sealed ceramic ball bearing system.

The James Brand Chapter 2 pocket knife gets the Huckberry treatment with a blacked-out Ceratoke-finished handle and a black PVD coated blade. It also has a contrasting orange anodized thumb stud, a Huckberry tree logo on the handle, and a James° and Huckberry co-branding on the blade.

Likewise, Huckberry’s signature topographical pattern is visible on the new titanium pocket clip as well as on the inner face of the handle’s frame lock mechanism. Meanwhile, other notable features in this upgraded version of The Chapter pocket knife includes an updated gentle curvature for optimal precision and a sleek, minimalist silhouette.

The James Brand Chapter 2 also has a matching 6AL4V titanium backspacer and black PVD-coated Torx hardware, while its handle comes with an integrated steel lock face insert to prevent wears on the 6AL4V titanium frame lock. The collaboration with Huckberry maintains the folder’s compact design at an overall length of 6.45″.

Images courtesy of Huckberry