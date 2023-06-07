In 2021, Hublot celebrated sports, style, and sparkling wine with the launch of the Big Bang Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2021. The exquisite accessory marked the return of a prestigious event at the time. Fast-forward to 2023 and the watchmaker announces another silhouette to commemorate this year’s tournament. Here we have the Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillion 5-Day Power Reserve Veuve Clicquot.

Whoever approved this mouthful of a name must have sipped more than enough bubbly from Veuve Clicquot during the planning phase for this repeat collaboration. In fact, this is their fifth outing, which is probably why this new timepiece is limited to five examples only. Moreover, it will be exclusively offered at Hublot’s New York City boutique.

Each Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillion 5-Day Power Reserve Veuve Clicquot retails for $105,000 which is a prohibitive price point for most, but not for serious collectors. It is presented in a 42 mm matte black frosted carbon case with a tonneau form factor. The bezel and case back are crafted out of the same composite material and both sides frame a sapphire crystal.

The transparent windows provide a full view of the skeleton dial and the components of its self-winding HUB6020 Power Reserve Skeleton Tourbillon Movement. The Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillion 5-Day Power Reserve Veuve Clicquot includes a black alligator leather strap with the champagne house’s signature orange stitching and an orange alligator leather strap with the stitching in black.

“We are thrilled to announce our fifth limited-edition timepiece in collaboration with Veuve Clicquot as well as our partnership with the prestigious polo tournament for its exciting return to New York,” states Hublot of America president Natacha Lamour about the Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillion 5-Day Power Reserve Veuve Clicquot.

Images courtesy of Hublot