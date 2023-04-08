Hublot is not your average watchmaker. They love to explore designs that range from the intentionally mundane to the ridiculously avant-garde. This approach garners a lot of interest from their clients and keeps them on the radar of publications like ours. Their latest limited-edition model is the MP-13 Tourbillon Bi-Axis Retrograde.

Not only is the name a mouthful, but it gives you an idea about this luxury timekeeping instrument’s unique selling points. At 44 mm some might find it too chunky for their wrists, but most guys shouldn’t have any problems with its size. Hublot endows it with a titanium case, which shows alternating polished and satin finishes throughout its construction.

The way its bezel tapers downward at the bottom is a remarkable cosmetic element. This allows the MP-13 Tourbillon Bi-Axis Retrograde to show off the elaborate mechanical complication at 6 o’clock. It also gives users a view of the sides, which is something not many watches consider during the development phase.

At its core is an in-house HUB6200 manual caliber with a 96-hour power reserve. Contrasting with the metallic sheen is a case band, crown, and lined rubber strap in black. The latter is outfitted with a titanium deployant buckle clasp closure system.

The MP-13 Tourbillon Bi-Axis Retrograde’s exhibition case back likewise grants a view of the movement, bridges, and components via a sapphire crystal window. Next is the skeleton dial which displays the minute markers on the outer flange, while the hour markers are one layer below.

Instead of a regular clockwise rotation, the Hublot MP-13 Tourbillon Bi-Axis Retrograde features a system indicated by the name. It does not complete a full rotation as the hours and minutes hands automatically flip back to the start once it reaches the farthest point. Only 50 examples of the MP-13 Tourbillon Bi-Axis Retrograde are up for purchase.

Images courtesy of Hublot