With the annual Watches & Wonders 2024 already underway, all eyes are on the world’s top watchmakers. The press has been on the edge of their seats as some of the most extravagant and expensive timekeeping instruments were gradually unveiled. Meanwhile, what caught our attention was the new Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC by BVLGARI and it’s for a good reason.

When the Italian jeweler debuted the first iteration of this impossibly slim wrist accessory in 2022, it was quickly hailed as the world’s thinnest mechanical timepiece at only 1.80 mm thick. However, Richard Mille was not to be outdone as it soon followed up with the UP-01 Ferrari. The latter unquestionably took the crown given it was listed at an extremely svelte 1.75 mm.

Now operating as a subsidiary of LVMH, it is gunning for the top spot once again with the second-generation Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC. Tvhe team managed to shave off approximately another 0.10 mm which means at 1.70 mm, there’s currently nothing in the market that could come close to this level of craftsmanship.

We’ll let BVLGARI bask in its glory and take a closer look at what the latest Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC brings to the table. With the highly coveted distinction back in its corner, it’s truly remarkable how the group was able to pull off this feat of watchmaking. The fact that it is likewise a certified chronometer further bumps up the value.

Its construction uses tungsten carbide for the main plate, while the bezel, lugs, case middle, and bracelet are fashioned from titanium. In charge of the Octo Finissimo Ultra COSC’s timekeeping functions is an in-house BVL 180 hand-wound caliber backed by a 50-hour power reserve and developed alongside Concepto.

