Hublot is no stranger when it comes to bold timepieces. The Swiss luxury watch brand regularly shakes up the scene with its share of avant-garde references which are often released in extremely limited quantities. Although your expectations might have been tempered by this routine, the MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System is guaranteed to ignite it all over again.

If not for what reports have indicated, we would have assumed that this stunning timekeeping instrument was crafted by the folks at URWERK. Those closely following the latter’s exploits are likely to notice aesthetic influences here and there.

Nonetheless, the new addition to Hublot’s exquisite catalog will have its share of fans. The previously launched MP-09 Tourbillon and MP-13 Tourbillon were certainly eye-catching, but the MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System is a showstopper of its own.

Officially unveiled at the LVMH Watch Week 2024 event in Miami, this 54.1 mm x 41.5 mm model is one beefy wrist candy. Its metal case is micro-blasted to give it a muted yet mesmerizing luster. Instead of a typical dial, we have rotating cylinders arranged vertically along with a power reserve indicated below the hours and minutes.

Hublot mentions four, but the fourth is assigned to the seconds and frames the tourbillon at 6 o’clock. It “features a highly architectural design and a particularly expressive movement built around volume and depth.” In charge of its exclusive complications is an in-house self-winding movement.

Dubbed the HUB9013 caliber, it lasts up to 48 hours when fully wound. The crown at 12 o’clock can be used to manually prime the MP-10 Tourbillon Weight Energy System. but adjustments to its timekeeping are handled by another crown that sits flush with the sapphire crystal exhibition case back. It comes with a black structured rubber strap and a titanium deployant buckle clasp.

