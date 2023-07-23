Whether we like it or not, even the most luxurious timepieces eventually need to be serviced. Although the finest materials and craftsmanship mean the maintenance intervals are now longer than it was back then, the process is here to stay. Hublot crafted an interesting exclusive – the s — as an homage to a practice they launched in 2012.

If ever any of their clients needed to leave their units in the shop for whatever reason, Hublot would provide a temporary unit they dubbed the “Atelier Watch” for the time being. Originally, these loaners were simple models built out of plastic and were powered by quartz movements. From a design standpoint, they resemble the Classic Fusion silhouette.

Only 100 examples were produced, and each carried a $7,900 price tag. As of this writing, all are already spoken for. The Classic Fusion Titanium Limited Edition For Hodinkee is presented as a tonal timekeeping instrument with one of the more subdued aesthetics out there. The 38 mm x 9.85 mm case is made from titanium.

Harmonizing with the distinct shade of the metal is a gray dial. Understated cannot begin to describe the sparse details here as only the Hublot signature, “Swiss Made” script, and “Not For (Re)Sale” text in white contrast the monochromatic backdrop. A date aperture at 3 o’clock and no other indications are featured here.

Polished hours and minutes sword hands share a central axis with the red seconds hand highlighted by the watchmaker’s emblem on its tail. The Classic Fusion Titanium Limited Edition For Hodinkee runs on Hublot’s HUB 1110 self-winding caliber with a 42-hour power reserve. Finally, a gray ridged rubber strap completes the tonal theme.

Images courtesy of Hublot/Hodinkee