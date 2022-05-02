Shortly after the debut of the Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Cathedral Minute Repeater, Hublot follows up with another outstanding timepiece dedicated to fans of “the beautiful game.” Football fans who can easily part with a cool $24,100 can snap up the Big Bang Unico UEFA Champions League. This limited-edition model celebrates the Swiss Watchmaker’s ties with the organization.

Seven years as the official timekeeping partner for every match deserves to be commemorated. Thus, Hublot once more flexes its expertise with high-tech materials for this release. The Big Bang Unico UEFA Champions League sports a 42 mm blue ceramic case, bezel, and exhibition caseback.

On the rear sapphire crystal is the UEFA Champions League branding and logo in white. You can also peer through the window at the 43-jewel HUB1280 Manufacture Automatic chronograph flyback movement. Its skeletonized oscillating weight features an engraving of the Hublot script.

The watchmaker mixes the micro-blasted surfaces with polished edges for the bezel. Contrast comes from the black caseband, crown, and pushers. As we check out the open-work dial of the Big Bang Unico UEFA Champions League, we can see the league’s emblem function as a sub-dial at 9 o’clock, while the other at 3 o’clock shows an integrated date window.

Meanwhile, the blue minute track shows indices in white with a mix of Arabic numeral and baton hour markers. The Hublot badge and branding are prominent on the second hand’s tail and right below 12 o’clock. Finally, the Big Bang Unico UEFA Champions League comes with a two-tone black and blue rubber strap and a ceramic with black titanium deployant buckle closure system. This is an exclusive release of only 100 examples.

Images courtesy of Hublot