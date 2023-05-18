Hublot is one of the world’s luxury watchmakers that constantly explores innovative methods to turn various materials into dazzling timepieces. When word got out about its latest collaboration, many were unsure as to what it could be. However, we’re delighted to learn that the Big Bang Unico Nespresso Origin is a limited-edition model that promotes sustainability.

While snobbish coffee aficionados prefer to enjoy the various processes to brew their favorite beverage, others choose the more convenient alternatives. One of those is a machine that uses disposable pods to craft their daily dose of java. Therefore, Hublot came up with an idea to integrate those spent capsules and their contents into a fancy timekeeping instrument.

The fact that they’re sourcing components from unconventional items is already generating a lot of publicity for this exclusive production run. The Big Bang Unico Nespresso Origin is presented with a 42 mm case and fixed bezel crafted out of recycled aluminum from the aforementioned single-use containers. These are then anodized in green which probably denotes its eco-friendly origins.

They even found a way to repurpose the coffee grounds. These are incorporated into the rubber and Velcro fabric straps. Interestingly, the latter comes from another partnership with SINGTEX to supply the special S.Café fabric. Hublot confirms the deployant buckle clasp and sport buckle clasp are also recycled aluminum with green anodizing.

Keeping up with the tonal verdant theme is the skeleton dial of the chronograph. The flange, sub-dials, hour markers, and hands are all in green, except for the applied lume. Hublot’s in-house HUB1280 UNICO self-winding movement controls all of its functions and boasts a robust 72-hour power reserve. The Big Bang Unico Nespresso Origin is limited to 200 examples only.

Images courtesy of Hublot