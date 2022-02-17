Hublot has been strangely low-key in the watchmaking scene since early this year. The last time we featured something remarkable from the luxury watchmaker was the Big Bang Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2021. It looks like they’re now ready to blow our minds! To open 2022 in the most unexpected fashion is the Big Bang Unico Ledger.

It may not seem extraordinary at first, but this timepiece is a collaboration with a company that provides hardware and software for the cryptocurrency market. As interest surrounding anything related to blockchain grows, Hublot shows its support with this exclusive timekeeping instrument.

The Big Bang Unico Ledger draws design elements from the Big Bang Unico Black Ceramic. However, it packs more than enough tweaks to make it a distinctive entry on its own. Hublot starts off with a 42 mm matte black ceramic case to give it a stealthy appeal.

It then pairs this to a ridged black silicone rubber strap with its signature deployant buckle clasp. The blackout skeleton dial only features the Hublot branding along with two sub-dials at 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock. The blackout theme then continues to the exhibition caseback.

Here, is where you can find the Ledger badge printed on the sapphire crystal. The Big Bang Unico Ledger runs on an in-house HUB1280 automatic movement with a 72-hour power reserve. As we make our way back to the fixed bezel, you’ll notice some text stamped on the edges.

It reads “Vires in Numeris” or “strength in numbers” if translated to English from Latin. The metal here is Electrum – an alloy of silver and gold – used by our ancestors to mint coins. Finally, the Big Bang Unico Ledger ships in a black sapphire crystal box along with a co-branded Nano X digital asset key.

Images courtesy of Hublot/Ledger