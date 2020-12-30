We have been enjoying how Hublot regularly adds new models to its lineup. While most watchmakers also do this, they tend to play it safe. By that, we are talking about the traditional visuals that often end up boring consumers who crave something that makes a statement. The Nyon, Switzerland-based company regularly uses its Big Bang catalogue for more experimental examples. Its latest is the Unico Full Baguette King Gold Rainbow, and boy is it flamboyant.

Meanwhile, the name is already a mouthful and what it delivers lives up to it. Starting with an 18-carat pink canvas, Hublot adorns it with multi-colored gemstones. Moreover, this turns it into an insanely extravagant masterpiece. In total, the product page notes that there are 290 shimmering crystals tastefully arranged to showcase how it smoothly transitions into the next shade.

Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe says: “It requires meticulousness, expertise and dexterity to obtain this harmonious gradation of the gemstones and create a perfect connection between the emotion they arouse and the watchmaking technique. Likewise, almost every surface of the Unico Full Baguette King Gold Rainbow, including the buckle clasp, receive the intricate treatment.

To give it a bit of contrast, the dial of this 45-mm timepiece flaunts sections in black and silver. The gemstones once again dominate the hour markers, sub-dials, flange and bezel. The Big Bang Unico Full Baguette King Gold Rainbow uses Hublot’s HUB1242 chronograph flyback movement. Finally, to match the theme, its alligator leather/natural rubber strap with a shifting gradient much like the rest of wristwatch.

Images courtesy of Hublot