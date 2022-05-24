Hublot is already a legendary name in the luxury watchmaking scene. Its lineup of jaw-dropping timepieces has a loyal following from its discerning clientele. However, like most prominent names in the business, it pays to collaborate with other equally renowned brands. Hence, we’re getting the Big Bang Tourbillon Samuel Ross, and boy is it a stunner!

The British fashion icon and A-Cold-Wall founder has close ties with Hublot. This began when he was awarded their Design Prize in 2019. According to Hublot CEO Richard Guadalupe, “Samuel Ross’s 360-degree approach is unique and intelligent, incorporating the watch, packaging, communication and visual identity.”

He then adds, “What is so special about this collaboration is the direct interaction between design and object, ideas and form.” The Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Samuel Ross flaunts a 44 mm titanium case and bezel with trims in orange smooth rubber. The Vibrant hue adorns the crown and frames the body, which, along with the strap, gives it a bund-style outline.

Then there’s the intricate hexagonal mesh you can see on the dial, case, case middle, exhibition case back, and strap. It’s an odd thing to see that there are no mechanical parts underneath the rear sapphire crystal of the Big Bang Tourbillon Samuel Ross.

Instead, you have the hexagonal mesh that covers the HUB6035 Manufacture self-winding movement, which boasts a 72-hour power reserve. All the details you’re looking for are on the Big Bang Tourbillon Samuel Ross’s skeleton dial.

A Tourbillon cage is at 6 o’clock, while the micro-rotor with a stylized Hublot branding cutout occupies 12 o’clock. Hublot pairs Big Bang Tourbillon Samuel Ross with a bright orange smooth rubber strap and a titanium deployant buckle clasp closure system.

