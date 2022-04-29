Although we’re still reeling from the magnificent showcase of outstanding announcements at the 2022 Watches and Wonders expo, Hublot is calling our attention with a new pair of watches. We all know the renowned Swiss outfit is no stranger to exotic materials. Its latest outing is the Hublot Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Cathedral Minute Repeater.

Timekeeping enthusiasts know that aside from tourbillons, minute repeaters are highly sought-after complications in watches. Hublot is certainly targeting wealthy clients by integrating both into one sophisticated model. Even more fascinating is the use of ceramics for almost every component of this timepiece.

The Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Cathedral Minute Repeater features a 43 mm case that’s 14.15 mm thick. It comes with a fixed bezel and an open-work caseback to show off the Hublot MHUB8001.H1.RH manual movement with an 80-hour power reserve.

The window also shares a glimpse of the cool minute repeater mechanism in action. As noted earlier, almost the entire construction of the watch uses black or white ceramic. Hublot even mixes brushed and polished finishes to give the surfaces of the Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Cathedral Minute Repeater contrasting textures.

The skeleton dial features rhodium-plated satin appliques and Super-LumiNova lume for excellent low-light visibility. The Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Cathedral Minute Repeater is “The first ceramic minute repeater in the world, the first Integral Big Bang in black ceramic, the first with a tourbillon,” says CEO Ricardo Guadalupe.

Only 36 examples of the Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Cathedral Minute Repeater will be available with 18 units for each colorway. Finally, Hublot reveals the sticker price for each is approximately $295,000.

Images courtesy of Hublot