Earlier this month, we were so laser-focused on the most exclusive of whiskey releases to mark the 2022 Lunar New Year. In fact, it almost made us miss out on another extravagant timepiece from Hublot. Thankfully, our research on the Big Bang Unico Ledger also gave us a glimpse of the Spirit of Big Bang Carbon Gold Tiger.

This timepiece is a fitting and elegant tribute to this year’s Chinese Zodiac sign. Their approach with the aesthetic perfectly captures elements that would remind anyone of the animal. The Swiss watchmaker notes that this model shares elements from its Spirit of Big Bang collection.

Thus, the Spirit of Big Bang Carbon Gold Tiger arrives in a 42 mm tonneau case. It is fashioned out of a combination of 18-carat gold and frosted carbon fiber. Hublot loves to experiment with innovative processes. These often result in materials with fascinating properties.

Much like how each Tiger’s stripes are unique, the Spirit of Big Bag Carbon Gold Tiger manages to embody the captivating characteristic. This means all 200 examples of this limited-edition run flaunt bespoke patterns. You’ll find it on every surface except for the caseband, pushers, and crown.

The black/gold theme continues on the skeleton sapphire dial. It includes the hour markers, minute track, hands, sub-dials, and branding. Purring inside the Spirit of Big Bang Carbon Gold Tiger is Hublot’s in-house HUB4700 self-winding caliber with a 50-hour power reserve.

Finally, this chronograph maintains the big cat motif through its black structured silicone rubber straps. The textures mimic the stripes and pair impeccably well with the Spirit of Big Bang Carbon Gold Tiger’s case. It uses a black ceramic and black PVD titanium deployant buckle clasp closure system.

Images courtesy of Hublot