Although Huawei is no longer in the position it was back before the U.S. trade band, the Chinese consumer electronics company still pursues excellence with every product it launches. With its competitors already done with their respective wearable launches, here comes their most premium model yet. This is the Watch Ultimate Design and it’s one stylish piece of technology.

Given every other modern smartwatch ship with similar features and functions across the board, it can be difficult to make a solid decision. A good rule of thumb is to consider the operating system and the corresponding battery life. So far, the biggest names in the business are Apple and Google with the WatchOS and Wear OS, respectively.

Sadly, despite the intuitive interface and top-notch build quality, they need to be topped up regularly. As for the Watch Ultimate Design Huawei claims a full charge of its 530 mAh battery can last up to 14 days with normal usage. Even with all the bells and whistles activated, it will run for up to four days.

Reports say it’s running on Huawei’s Harmony OS and supports an ECG analysis recognized by the FDA as a class II medical device. As for its build quality, the Watch Ultimate Design flaunts 18K gold on the bezel, crown, bracelet, and other elements. Paired with titanium, this smartwatch is practically fine jewelry.

Meanwhile, the robust construction allows users to take it diving without worries given its 10 ATM-rated ingress protection. A sapphire glass covers its 1.5” LTPO AMOLED touchscreen with a crisp 466 x 466 resolution. For added protection, the Watch Ultimate Design uses amorphous zirconium and ceramics for some of its components.

