It’s such a shame that the ongoing trade restrictions imposed on Huawei prevent the sale of its hardware in the United States. Consumers in the region are missing out on feature-packed wearables that are remarkably more affordable than mainstream offerings. One of the latest additions to its lineup is the Watch Fit 3 — a slim and stylish unit for people who live an active lifestyle.

Fitness trackers are typically what health-conscious individuals prefer due to their compact size, weight, and impressive battery life. Most models can monitor various health metrics and are rugged enough to withstand the elements. The Chinese company seems to have taken some aesthetic cues from the Apple Watch this time around.

The Watch Fit 3 touts an aluminum alloy case that measures 43.2 mm x 36.3 mm x 9.9 mm and tips the scales at 26 grams. While its rivals tend to stick with a few colorways, Huawei knows buyers can be finicky at times, which is why they’ve launched four primary tones and even more shades for the bands.

Take your pick from Gold, Pink, Tarnish, and Silver. Pair it with White, Grey, Black, Pink, or Green in leather, nylon, and fluoroelastomer straps. The Watch Fit 3 comes with a 1.82″ (480 x 408) pillow-shaped AMOLED touchscreen. It’s easy to mistake it for an Apple Watch given the rotating crown and function button on the right side.

A 9-axis IMU (accelerometer, magnetometer, and gyroscope) accurately tracks your movement. For heart health, it uses an optical heart rate sensor. Finally, an ambient light sensor dynamically adjusts the screen’s brightness depending on how bright the external light sources are.

It pairs with your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.2 and can connect to a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network for updates and other operations that require an internet connection. Make and receive calls on your wrist courtesy of the integrated speaker and microphone. The Watch Fit 3 typically lasts anywhere between 7-10 days on a full charge.

Images courtesy of Huawei